Even in snow, homeowners hike to check status of homes in Superior neighborhood

SUPERIOR, Colo. — Even as snow fell Friday morning, it was no match for homeowners in the Rock Creek neighborhood who were desperate to see if their home was still standing following Thursday's fires.

"Once we saw it on TV, did we realize the magnitude of what was happening," homeowner Sarah Wright said.

She was one of dozens of people who could be seen standing at the lookout near West 120th Avenue and McCaslin Boulevard, each trying to get a glimpse of their home. Some even hiked down the hill for a better view.

"We were at Costco yesterday morning, ironically enough, and we came out and we saw the billowing smoke," Wright said. "Like, 'Wow, what's happening there?'"

Within 30 minutes, she was under a mandatory evacuation, as were thousands of other people. She and her family had very little time to grab their most important belongings.

"It took us four hours to get to what would take nearly 20 minutes to a hotel," Wright said.

Nearly a day later, she and her husband, in search of answers, came to the place they normally stop on their walk for a view. But this time, it was to see if their home was still standing.

"We were just really fortunate that we could see it from there," Wright said.

From the lookout, Wright pointed at where her home of 10 years stood — untouched.

"Tears of joy. Tears of joy and tears of pain for my friends and family who weren't as fortunate," she said.

She feels a sense of guilt that her home was spared from the fire but so many others were not.

