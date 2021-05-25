Evacuations underway as brush fire burns in Mesa County

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in part of Glade Park are evacuating as authorities work to contain a nearby brush fire.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the brush fire is near the 15600 block of Holloway Lane in Glade Park.

Residents within two miles of the fire should evacuate immediately to the Glade Park store at 16498 D S Road, the sheriff's office said.



An Emergency Notification was sent to about 70 residents in the area. Residents who can see the fire but didn't receive the notification should still evacuate.

Glade Park is just southwest of the Colorado National Monument.

This is a developing story and will be updated.