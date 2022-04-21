Duck Pond Fire northwest of Gypsum is 100% contained

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Fire officials said Thursday that the Duck Pond Fire in Eagle County is officially 100% contained.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Incident Management Team was able to fully contain the fire, which burned about 95 acres after sparking on Saturday afternoon between Glenwood Canyon and Gypsum.

The team said the fire was caused by a person or people, and the investigation is ongoing. The area remains closed.

Most of the resources that responded to help with this fire have been released to help elsewhere, according to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office.

The Community River Access and Gypsum Campground were damaged in the blaze.

Mandatory evacuations were in place as the fire burned over the weekend, but were downgraded to pre-evacuation status by Sunday night and then were lifted Monday afternoon.

Click here for details on the closures around the Duck Pond Fire burn area.