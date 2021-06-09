Dragon Fire south of Rangely grows to 322 acres

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire on the Western Slope has grown beyond 300 acres ahead of a Red Flag Warning day.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Rangely Police Department Communications Center received several 911 calls about smoke south of Rangely near County Road 23.

The Rangely Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management and Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area — about 15 miles south of Rangely — and found a wildfire burning in juniper and pinyon trees.

Overnight into Wednesday, the sheriff's office said the fire, now called the Dragon Fire, had grown to 322 acres and was 0% contained. They said they believe it was caused by lightning.

County Road 113, County Road 105, and County Road 23 at mile marker 5 are closed to the public so fire personnel can travel to and from the burning areas.

Crews are fighting the fire from the ground and air.

Smoke may be visible from Highway 64, Highway 139, Rangely, Meeker, and Highway 40, the sheriff's office said.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for this area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday due to the wind, low relative humidity and dry fuels.