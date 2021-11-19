Despite windy day ahead, Kruger Rock Fire is not expected to grow Friday

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Officials say the Kruger Rock Fire isn't expected to grow or change much on Friday, despite strong winds forecasted in the area this afternoon.

As of Friday morning, the fire was 147 acres and 60% contained. The one-acre increase from Thursday night is due to more accurate mapping, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The area around the fire stayed breezy Thursday evening, but firefighters saw "minimal fire behavior" throughout the night, the USFS said.

Very little smoke was visible Friday morning.

Winds will pick up Friday, especially between noon and 6 p.m. Gusts over 45 mph are possible. Relative humidity will also stay higher, the USFS said.

However, despite these conditions, firefighters do not expect the fire to spread much, if at all, on Friday.

Firefighters will take advantage of this by building, improving and securing firelines, especially along the north and east sides of the fire. State of Colorado Multi-Mission Aircraft will help with mop-up efforts and detecting heat in the ground.

Other aircraft is available to support firefighters if conditions allow for pilots to safely fly.

The fire started around 7 a.m. Tuesday after high winds blew a tree onto a nearby power line, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

The map below shows mandatory evacuations in red and voluntary evacuations in yellow. (You can zoom in by double clicking.)

For emergency updates in Larimer County, text LCEVAC to 888777, or call 970-980-2500.