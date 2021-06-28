Damp, cooler conditions helping firefighters at wildfires in Colorado

Wet and cool conditions this weekend helped firefighters across Colorado as they work at wildfires, and more precipitation is expected statewide this week before drier and hotter weather returns.

A cooler and unsettled weather pattern will cover Colorado for the next few days, bringing more widespread rain to the fires. This will also help cleanse some of the wildfire smoke out of the sky.

While this rain is helping current firefighting efforts, it has caused multiple mudslides on the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar to cross Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.

Several fire restrictions remain in place.

Muddy Slide Fire

The Muddy Slide Fire, which is burning in the area of Forest Service Roads 280 and 285 on Green Ridge in south Routt County, has grown to 4,093 acres as of Monday morning. The fire sparked June 20 and its cause is under investigation.

With precipitation moving in this week, fire activity is expected to stay low, with some possible pockets of isolated torching. Crews will prepare indirect fire lines along the fire's north perimeter, which would lessen the chance of it spreading farther that direction.

Due to reduced fire behavior and less visible smoke, fire officials said they've seen people trying to enter the fire closure area.

County Road 16 is closed along the fire, and there are mandatory evacuation along its eastern side. Click here to see a map.

The blaze has the potential to be a long-duration fire.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect in Routt County.

Oil Springs Fire

The lightning-caused Oil Springs Fire has grown to 12,613 acres and as of Monday morning, crews had increased its containment to 18%. The fire was reported on June 18 about 20 miles south of Rangely.

Highway 139 in the area was closed for several days, but reopened Saturday. County Roads 113 and 116 and Bureau of Land Management Road 1045 remain closed. There are no evacuations for this fire.

Crews will continue to secure and mop up the fire along its perimeter on Monday.

Fire activity has been minimal, but it could increase this week if the fire moves with the wind to areas with heavier fuels.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place for Rio Blanco County.

Sylvan Fire

Firefighters made good progress over the weekend, increasing containment of the 3,775-acre Sylvan Fire to 19%. The fire, which is burning 15 miles south of Eagle, started on June 20 and the cause is under investigation.

Weather in the area this week is expected to help with crews' progress as they continue fireline construction. While Monday will see a decrease in moisture, lower humidity, and slightly warmer temperatures, there is a chance of additional showers on Tuesday through Friday. Previous rain is keeping fuels moist, according to fire officials.

"Fire spread will be limited and consisting mostly of smoldering and creeping," they said.

Operations Section Chief Rob Powell said critical burning conditions will return by the weekend.

According to the U.S. Forest Service Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, minimal smoke is expected Monday and Tuesday in nearby communities.

The Hardscrabble and Sylvan Lake areas remain closed, which includes the Hardscrabble trail system and Forest Service Roads 400, 412, 413, 416 and 436 areas north of Red Table Mountain Trail. South of Red Table Mountain, the Coyote Park and Crooked Creek Park areas are also closed.

Due to favorable weather and additional fire resources the pre-evacuation order is canceled for the upper Frying Pan valley from the dam east to Hagerman Pass, effective immediately.



Debido al clima favorable y los recursos adicionales de incendios, se cancela la orden de pre-ev — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) June 28, 2021

The blaze has the potential to be a long-duration fire due to the steep terrain, fuel types, and forecasted weather.

Eagle County and Pitkin County are currently under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

Trail Canyon Fire

As of Friday, the Trail Canyon Fire burned 881 acres and was 90% contained as it burns on Ute Tribal lands in Montezuma County.

On Wednesday morning — five days after the fire was reported — crews were working to secure the final portion of the fire's perimeter.

Firefighter Peter Ortega, the former Clifton Fire Department chief, said the fire stayed 881 acres for several days.

Fire officials said they believe the fire was caused by lightning.

West Fire

The 3,429-acre West Fire is almost completely contained in the northwest corner of Colorado. The fire sparked on June 20 80 miles northwest of Craig and as of Sunday, was 98% contained.

The fire did not grow at all Saturday, fire officials said, thanks to precipitation on Friday and Saturday.

Unburned areas within established fire lines were smoldering Sunday and may continue into this week, which could produce visible smoke.

The fire was caused by lightning.

Stage 2 fire restrictions are in effect for all Bureau of Land Management lands in northwest Colorado and for all unincorporated private and state lands in Moffat County.

Wild Cow Fire

The Wild Cow Fire, which was first reported on June 21, has grown to 560 acres and is 73% contained. It is burning on Bureau of Land Management land, about 33 miles north of Mack in Garfield County.

The fire was 53% contained as of Thursday evening, and the weekend's moderate temperatures and higher humidity helped firefighters increase that percentage as they constructed fire line.

Incident Commander Ross Wilmore said Sunday that he expects full containment in the next few days.

Lightning is suspected for causing the fire.

This fire has not forced any road closures or evacuations.

