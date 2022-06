DENVER — Crews from North Metro Fire are responding to a fire burning in unincorporated Weld County near County Road 7 and 175th Avenue.

The fire was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department said.



Specific numbers on the size of the fire or information on possible evacuations weren’t immediately available.

Mountain View Fire Rescue is also responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.