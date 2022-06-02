Crews battling two wildland fires near Lake Minnequa, pre-evacuation orders in place

PUEBLO — Crews are battling two wildland fires in Pueblo near Lake Minnequa west of I-25, residents in the Lake Minnequa Neighborhood are under pre-evacuation orders.

Sources tell News 5 that one is a brush fire burning vegetation and weeds near Lake Minnequa on the east bank near the 2300 Block of Lakeshore Drive, which is right next to the Pueblo fire station. The second fire is on the south side of the lake.

Pueblo Fire says the second fire was heading southwest in the direction of homes.

The fire department is reportedly going door-to-door advising residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

AVOID THE AREA



There is a fire on the east side of Minnequa Lake. Please avoid the area. Pueblo City Fire is on scene.



Pre-evacuation orders are in place for the Lake Minnequa Neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/3yQiwGIuI0 — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) June 2, 2022

There are no road closures but police are asking vehicles and bystanders to avoid the area.

Nearly all Pueblo County fire agencies are assisting with the fire. Crews are currently battling the fires on the northwest side of the lake and the southeast side. A helicopter was also sent in from Canon City to help fight the fire.

News5 is working to gather more information on the size of the fire.

Pueblo County is no longer under fire restrictions as of May 25 when the Sheriff's Office removed Stage 1 restrictions put in place in mid-April.