GYPSUM, Colo. — A fire of about 3/4 of an acre in size was reported Tuesday morning near the Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County, officials said.

Eagle Valley Wildland officials reported that the fire had some torching and that air resources were en route about noon.

A plume of smoke could be seen from Gypsum, according to Eagle Valley Wildland. The Cottonwood Pass was shut down.

The fire was first reported about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.