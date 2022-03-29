Containment increases at 190-acre NCAR Fire ahead of rainy day

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters at the NCAR Fire were able to increase containment to 80% by Tuesday morning.

Maya Washburn with Boulder Fire Rescue said the acreage held at 190 acres.

The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

Brian Oliver, incident command trainee with Boulder Fire, said Tuesday's weather includes moisture and plenty of cloud cover — both advantageous for firefighters.

He noted that while he said Monday that he was confident the fire lines would hold through Monday's wind, that confidence was tested through the night. However, the lines did hold, Oliver said.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, firefighters will work to open up hot spots and let the cool air and rain help put the fire out. The main concern is that the fire is in steep terrain, which will become slippery when wet. If firefighters' safety becomes endangered, Oliver said they will pull back the crews to just patrol status.

He added that the NCAR Fire may fall back to city jurisdiction on Tuesday as well.

Washburn said residents should expect to see smoke in the area, but they can call 911 if they see open and active flames. She also encouraged hikers to stay away from trails impacted by the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire and it did not damage any structures.

Washburn said Tuesday's morning update was the last expected press conference.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.