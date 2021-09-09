Containment at Black Mountain Fire in Grand County increases to 69%

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters continue to make progress at the Black Mountain Fire, increasing its containment to 69% on Thursday morning.

The wildfire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 29 about eight miles northeast of Kremmling in Grand County, remained at 418 acres.

Fire activity was minimal Wednesday, but infrared data from a Multi-Mission Aircraft found spots of heat within the perimeter. Crews will take action in these spots where necessary Thursday and into the weekend.

They will also try to increase containment along the fire's western edge.

As temperatures rise and humidity levels drop, firefighters will remain prepared for increased fire activity.

Two areas near Parshall south and southeast of the fire remain under pre-evacuation notice. Click here to see a map of these zones.

The fire is burning just west of the East Troublesome Fire scar.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Grand County, click here.