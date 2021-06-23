Cheatgrass spraying begins in Wyoming-Colorado wildfire area

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service has begun efforts to control an invasive grass in the area of a massive wildfire last fall in Wyoming and Colorado.

A helicopter began spraying herbicide Monday to reduce cheatgrass in burned areas of Medicine Bow National Forest.

Forest officials say spraying will continue for about two months.

Cheatgrass is a nonnative species that can proliferate in disturbed environments and burns readily, destroying sagebrush and other native plants.

Forest managers plan to treat about 14 square miles of areas mainly in Wyoming but also Colorado that burned in the Mullen Fire. The wildfire charred 276 square miles in the two states.