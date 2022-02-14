Watch
Charges for suspect in Colorado's 2018 Spring Fire will likely be dropped

Spring Fire: Man arrested on arson charges in connection with massive blaze
Posted at 2:43 PM, Feb 14, 2022
DENVER (AP) — A prosecutor says criminal charges will probably be dropped against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large 2018 Colorado wildfire.

District Attorney Alonzo Payne didn't elaborate about his reasoning during a court hearing for Jesper Joergensen on Monday.

But Payne's comments come two months after a judge said Joergensen could no longer be forcibly medicated.

Payne suggested that he would like Joergensen to be deported.

Joergensen was in the U.S. illegally when he was charged with starting the fire that destroyed over 140 homes in southern Colorado.

