Charges dropped against Danish man in Colorado wildfire

Danish national accused of starting Spring Fire in southern Colorado faces 141 felony arson charges
Denver7
Posted at 2:07 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 16:07:39-04

DENVER (AP) — A judge has dismissed criminal charges against a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that destroyed over 100 homes in 2018 after he was repeatedly found incompetent to stand trial.

Jesper Joergensen is expected to be released from the state mental hospital following Monday's ruling.

It's not clear where he will go but he will apparently be a free man. Judge Gregory Lyman said immigration officials didn't intend to deport him.

The Danish consulate declined to comment.

