Boulder County residents reflect on damage, prepare for temps to drop overnight

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Across the Front Range, temperatures are expected to drop overnight through Saturday morning; sadly, the wintry weather isn't the only factor that's left some residents chilled to their cores.

On Thursday, the Marshall Fire made up to a thousand homes across Boulder County a potential loss, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Friday, many residents returned to the area to try and get glimpse of what remained of their homes and other possessions. By midday, some were still left wondering.

"I just want to know one way or the other," said Wyatt, a resident who had to evacuate. "I've been trying to approach it from a glass half full, thinking maybe everything is not gone."

Wyatt traveled by car as the snowfall started to increase in hopes to get a status update on his home. Around 5 p.m., Wyatt said his home off of 2nd Avenue in Old Town Superior was, indeed, a total loss.

Others braced the precipitation and poor visibility to find warmth for their homes.

Xcel Energy handed out at least 12,000 space heaters between locations in Lafayette and Boulder.

"The folks that are without heat tonight, electric space heaters provide some short term relief," Wes Parham of Xcel Energy said.

Hundreds stood in line to pick up a heater, many overcome with emotion from the events of the last 24 hours.

"We've got two little girls so hopefully [we can] keep them warm," said Paul Beckman, a resident without power.

The utility company has a map of outages across the Front Range. Around 10 p.m. Friday, the number of customers without power had significantly decreased from the morning.

