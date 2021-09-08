Black Mountain Fire in Grand County now 61% contained

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – The Black Mountain Fire burning in the Routt National Forest is now 61% contained, according to fire officials.

The wildfire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 29 about eight miles northeast of Kremmling, remained at 418 acres in size Wednesday, fire officials said, adding that hot and dry weather continues to make fuels more susceptible to burning.

Crews continued to add containment along the western edge of the fire and air operations provided helicopter support for firefighters In both Divisions X and C, fire officials said.

Black Mountain Fire.

Two areas near Parshall south and southeast of the fire remain under pre-evacuation notice. Click here to see a map of these zones.

The fire is burning just west of the East Troublesome Fire scar.