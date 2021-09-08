Watch
Black Mountain Fire in Grand County now 61% contained

Inciweb.
This photograph shows a portion of the western edge of the fire where crews have been working to establish a containment line. While fire activity appears minimal, crews are finding isolated heat under the thick timber canopy.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Sep 08, 2021
GRAND COUNTY, Colo. – The Black Mountain Fire burning in the Routt National Forest is now 61% contained, according to fire officials.

The wildfire, which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 29 about eight miles northeast of Kremmling, remained at 418 acres in size Wednesday, fire officials said, adding that hot and dry weather continues to make fuels more susceptible to burning.

Crews continued to add containment along the western edge of the fire and air operations provided helicopter support for firefighters In both Divisions X and C, fire officials said.

Two areas near Parshall south and southeast of the fire remain under pre-evacuation notice. Click here to see a map of these zones.

The fire is burning just west of the East Troublesome Fire scar.

