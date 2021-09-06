Black Mountain Fire in Grand County now 48% contained

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The 416-acre Black Mountain Fire burning in Grand County is now 48% contained.

The fire broke out on Aug. 29 in the Routt National Forest about eight miles northeast of Kremmling. It was sparked by lightning, according to fire investigators. It is burning just west of the East Troublesome Fire burn scar.

The additional containment is along the east side of the blaze. Over the weekend, crews worked along the fire's edge and dozer crews improved the secondary line and cleared debris east of the fire. The secondary line was created to help keep the fire boxed in and limit its growth, fire officials said.

Two areas near Parshall south and southeast of the fire remain under pre-evacuation notice. Click here to see a map of these zones.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Grand County, click here.