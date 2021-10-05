Watch
Black Mountain Fire in Grand County now 100% contained

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Black Mountain Fire, which started burning in Grand County in late August, is now 100% contained, fire officials announced Tuesday morning.

It was sparked by lightning eight miles northeast of Kremmling on Aug. 29 and burned 418 acres.

In a previous update on Sept. 13, officials said they had reached 91% containment, but would continue working until the entire fire was contained within fire lines.

All pre-evacuation notices related to the fire were lifted in mid-September.

The fire burned just west of the East Troublesome Fire scar.

