Black Mountain Fire in Grand County nearing full containment

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — After about two weeks of burning in Grand County, the Black Mountain Fire is about 91% contained.

The firefighting efforts will continue until the 418-acre fire is 100% contained, according to the incident management team.

The fire was sparked by lightning eight miles northeast of Kemmling on Aug. 29.

As of Thursday, containment levels were at 69%. The new containment is along the fire's western edge, where firefighters have been clearing debris and extinguishing hot spots, according to the incident management team.

The final uncontained area is a southeast finger of the fire. The team said it is burning in a steep and rocky area where it is not safe for firefighters to get to or work in. The fire's activity has been minimal here. Helicopters will continue to drop water on any flare-ups, the team said.

The region could see rain and thunderstorms Monday afternoon with gusty winds.

Two areas near Parshall south and southeast of the fire remain under pre-evacuation notice. Click here to see a map of these zones.

The fire is burning just west of the East Troublesome Fire scar.

To sign up for emergency alerts in Grand County, click here.