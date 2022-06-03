Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

Bear Dance Fire breaks out on Southern Ute Indian Reservation land

Some homes under pre-evacuation orders
bear dance fire_june 3 2022.jpeg
Southern Ute Indian Reservation
bear dance fire_june 3 2022.jpeg
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 17:33:06-04

IGNACIO, Colo. – Pre-evacuation orders were in effect after a wildfire broke out on Southern Ute Indian Reservation land Friday afternoon, according to Bureau of Indian affairs officials.

The fire – estimated to be about five acres in size as of 3 p.m. – ignited near Bear Dance Road and is moving north along the Pine River.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Ute Agency Fire Management and Los Piños Fire Protection and District are responding the blaze.

The Southern Ute tribal campus has been evacuated, officials said, and housing developments along County Road 517 and homes along County Road 516 north toward Sundance Road are on pre-evacuation orders.

Officials said smoke is visible from Colorado Highway 172, County Road 517 and County Road 321.

“Individuals should avoid County Roads 517, 518, and 516. Smoke will be visible to the local communities,” the release from Bureau of Indian Affairs states, adding the Tribe is also working with oil and gas operators in the area to shut in facilities in the vicinity of the fire “in an effort to mitigate any potential impact from those operators to first responder’s ability to contain the fire.”

Stage 1 fire restrictions were enacted for Southern Ute Indian Reservation on May 20 and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

Read Colorado news on your time, delivered to your inbox each morning | Sign up for In-Depth, breaking and good news