Bear Dance Fire breaks out on Southern Ute Indian Reservation land

IGNACIO, Colo. – Pre-evacuation orders were in effect after a wildfire broke out on Southern Ute Indian Reservation land Friday afternoon, according to Bureau of Indian affairs officials.

The fire – estimated to be about five acres in size as of 3 p.m. – ignited near Bear Dance Road and is moving north along the Pine River.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Southern Ute Agency Fire Management and Los Piños Fire Protection and District are responding the blaze.

The Southern Ute tribal campus has been evacuated, officials said, and housing developments along County Road 517 and homes along County Road 516 north toward Sundance Road are on pre-evacuation orders.

Officials said smoke is visible from Colorado Highway 172, County Road 517 and County Road 321.

Please see the updated road closures due to the Bear Dance Fire. pic.twitter.com/7wkJVvIedZ — SUIT Communications (@SUIT_Council) June 3, 2022

“Individuals should avoid County Roads 517, 518, and 516. Smoke will be visible to the local communities,” the release from Bureau of Indian Affairs states, adding the Tribe is also working with oil and gas operators in the area to shut in facilities in the vicinity of the fire “in an effort to mitigate any potential impact from those operators to first responder’s ability to contain the fire.”

Stage 1 fire restrictions were enacted for Southern Ute Indian Reservation on May 20 and will remain in effect until conditions improve.