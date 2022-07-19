EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. – At least three wildfires were burning Tuesday afternoon between Eagle and Gypsum, according to county officials.

The South 133 Fire, originally called the Red Hill Fire, was estimated to be two acres in size, according to a spokesperson with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. A location for this fire was not immediately available and it’s not clear if that fire is threatening any homes at this time.

The second fire officials are responding to is a tree on fire. Eagle County officials labeled this one as “Buckhorn,” but once again, did not provide a precise location of where this fire was burning. They said fire officials were on scene and that residents were “already taking action” to put out the blaze.

A third fire was reported on Wapiti Road (north of I-70 near Eagle), which was reported to be 1/10th of an acre in size. It's unclear if this fire is near homes at this time.

Most of Eagle County is experiencing moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This is a breaking developing news story and will be updated.