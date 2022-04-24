At least 7 separate wildfires burning in Colorado; most contained but fire danger persists

DENVER — At least seven separate wildfires are burning across Colorado amid dry and windy conditions.

Most of the fires are small and have been fully or partially contained. However, drought conditions persist across the state, which greatly increases the likelihood of larger fires breaking out as the season continues, state officials said on Friday.

A drone battery igniting after crashing caused Wednesday's 52-acre Table Mountain Fire near Boulder, and sparks from illegal welding activity caused the Silver Charm Fire near Colorado Springs on Friday.

Both fires prompted evacuations. No structures were lost.

Most of the seven wildfires burning across Colorado were sparked Friday amid what the National Weather Service called “extremely critical” fire weather. Dry and windy conditions continue Sunday.

Below is the latest on the wildfires burning in Colorado.

Park County

A wildfire burning 16 miles northwest of Lake George has charred 11 acres and was at 0% containment as of Saturday morning. The Allen Creek Fire was first reported at around 4:52 p.m. Friday on South Park Rd. in Park County and was reported to be about five acres in size.

Firefighters said they will continue to improve fire lines and extinguish hot spots. A Type 1 helicopter was assigned to the fire and assist firefighting efforts if the winds allow flight activity.

More: https://bit.ly/3L6WCia

El Paso County

Residents near Peyton in eastern El Paso County were able to return home nearly two hours after they were told to leave when a wildfire ignited in the area Friday afternoon. No other information about the fire, including its size, containment or what caused it, was immediately available from fire officials at the scene.

More: https://bit.ly/3L6WHCu

Evacuation orders were lifted for the Farm subdivision of Colorado Springs more than three hours after a "heavy fire in heavy fuels" started near I-25 and Interquest Parkway Friday afternoon.

The Silver Charm Fire was reported just after 12:30 p.m. behind The Great Wolf Lodge on Federal Drive. Shortly after, the fire department issued and immediate evacuation for the Farm subdivision.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire was reported to be at 75% containment, but officials said it will most likely be fully contained tonight. No structures were lost. The fire was started following a welding accident, according to our sister station in Colorado Springs, KOAA-TV.

More: https://bit.ly/3KbTQHg

Custer County

A wildfire burning in an old burn scar in Custer County has forced the closure of some roads Friday afternoon. The fire, which is burning on County Road 387 in Wetmore, is estimated to be 5 acres in size with heavy smoke, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

More: https://bit.ly/3LavZsQ

Teller County

Mandatory evacuations were lifted for a subdivision south of Florissant after a wildfire was reported just after 5 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the area of Bullion Circle. The fire is currently at 5 acres and 25% contained, and power is down in the area. Teller County Sheriff says it appears to have started when a tree fell on a power line.

More: https://bit.ly/3v9teCh

Kiowa County

A wildfire broke out in Kiowa County Friday afternoon, forcing mandatory evacuations in Chivington and Brandon. At around 8 p.m. residents were able to return to their homes and the highway was back open. According to the Kiowa County Sheriff they did not know how contained the fire was, and crews were still monitoring the area.

More: https://bit.ly/3vb1kpN

Otero County

A wildfire burning outside of La Junta in Otero County is now 100% contained, according to U.S. Forest Service officials. The fire, which has been named the Bluff Fire, was first reported around 12:10 p.m. Friday burning on the Comanche Ranger District about 13 miles south of La Junta.

More: https://bit.ly/3Lb2xTj