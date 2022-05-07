Watch
Artificial intelligence tapped to fight Western wildfires

Posted at 11:57 AM, May 07, 2022
DENVER (AP) — Officials tasked with preventing and battling large, destructive wildfires in the West could soon be using artificial intelligence in addition to their arsenal of prescribed burns, pick axes, chain saws and aircraft.

The Denver Post reports Lockheed Martin Space is tapping its experience managing satellites, exploring space and providing information for the U.S. military to offer more accurate data quicker to ground crews.

By running computer programs to process massive amounts of data, company representatives say they can map fire perimeters in minutes rather than the hours it can take now.

They also say artificial intelligence and machine learning can enhance predictions about a fire’s direction and speed.

