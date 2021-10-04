Watch
All pre-evacuation orders lifted around Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne

Summit County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 12:43 PM, Oct 04, 2021
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — All pre-evacuation orders for the Ptarmigan Fire near Silverthorne were lifted Monday at noon.

This applies to the neighborhoods of Hamilton Creek, Angler Mountain, South 40, and areas of Ptarmigan including Daley Ranch.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the roads that were closed for the fire have reopened as well. However, all trails in the area, plus North Pond Park, will remain closed.

As of Friday evening, the fire was 20% contained, though InciWeb has increased the containment to 35%. It's about 86 acres.

Evacuated residents were allowed to return to their homes on Thursday after mandatory evacuations were lifted. Earlier in the week, more than 500 homes were under evacuation or pre-evacuation notice.

Click here to sign up for emergency alerts in Summit County.

