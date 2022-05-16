All pre-evacuation notices lifted for Durango's Ute Pass Fire

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — All pre-evacuation notices around the Ute Pass Fire in Durango were lifted Monday morning.

A few people with Durango Fire Protection District will stay at the scene Monday and Tuesday to monitor for hotspots, according to La Plata County.

Residents in the area were under an evacuation notice Friday evening and was lifted a few hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It was first reported around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Monday will stay dry and windy around Durango, so residents are asked to avoid any activities that could start a fire.