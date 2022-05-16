Watch
NewsWildfire

Actions

All pre-evacuation notices lifted for Durango's Ute Pass Fire

Durango Fire Rescue_Ute Pass Fire May 13 2022
Durango Fire Rescue
Durango Fire Rescue_Ute Pass Fire May 13 2022
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 13:45:30-04

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — All pre-evacuation notices around the Ute Pass Fire in Durango were lifted Monday morning.

A few people with Durango Fire Protection District will stay at the scene Monday and Tuesday to monitor for hotspots, according to La Plata County.

Residents in the area were under an evacuation notice Friday evening and was lifted a few hours later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It was first reported around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Monday will stay dry and windy around Durango, so residents are asked to avoid any activities that could start a fire.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
515480x360amnewsnicolebrady.png

Start your day with Denver7 News in the mornings | Watch live news anytime here