37E Fire burning north of Lyons 30% contained; evacuations remain in place

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The 37E Fire burning north of Lyons is now 30% contained, officials reported Saturday.

The wildfire burning in the area of Blue Mountain in Larimer County has charred 114-acres—not the 300 acres originally estimated. Better aerial mapping provided the more accurate number, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

No known structures have been lost after the fire broke out Friday but mandatory evacuations remain in place.

All residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road, Moss Rock Drive (including the section in Boulder County), and those south and east of County Road 37E to the Larimer/Boulder county line are under mandatory evacuation orders, the sheriff's office said.

An evacuation warning has been issued for Stone Canyon, Eagle Ridge, and Steamboat Valley north to the Larimer County line, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

There are voluntary evacuations for residents from Chimney Hollow Road east to County Road 31 and north to Sprague.

An evacuation center was set up at LifeBridge Christian Church, located at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont. It closed Friday evening but volunteers will remain on standby if further assistance is needed.

Roughly 100 personnel from multiple agencies are battling the blaze. Two single-engine air tankers were providing aerial support on the fire Friday.

To receive updates on evacuations and emergencies in Larimer County, text LCEVAC to 888777 or visit NoCo Alert's website.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.