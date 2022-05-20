3 structures burned in Simms Fire near Montrose

DENVER — Three structures have been destroyed in the Simms Fire burning outside of Montrose.

The wildfire — which is burning 15 miles southwest of Montrose and a half mile south of the Ouray and Montrose County line on U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and private land — was first reported at 4:25 p.m Thursday.

There was no overnight fire growth, according to West Slope Fire Information , and the fire has burned 371 acres. It is 0% contained.

West Slope Fire Information

Details on what types of structures burned and where exactly they were located were not released. Fire officials said there were 10 structures that were threatened.

In a Friday morning update, officials said the fire was being “aggressively suppressed.” Firefighters have made good progress constructing hand and dozer lines and air tankers and helicopters were used for retardant and water drops.

An evacuation order remains in effect for residents living between Simms Mesa Road, Government Springs Road and Wild Cat Canyon in Ouray County.

Ouray County Sheriff's Office

A Red Cross evacuation center is available at Ridgway Secondary School, located at 1200 Green Street in Ridgeway.

Officials are encouraging residents in the area to sign up for emergency notifications through their local sheriff’s office websites.

A fire information line has been set up at 970-765-7309 for anyone looking for more information. Information will also be posted on the GMUG Fire Info Facebook page .

An investigation into the cause of the Simms Fire is ongoing.

