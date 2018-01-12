Terra Energy Partners proposes 63 wells in western Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Terra Energy Partners is proposing to drill 63 natural gas wells on Roan Plateau oil and gas lease acreage for its second phase of development in western Colorado.

The Daily Sentinel reports the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the company’s Balzac Gulch plan that calls for drilling the wells over the next two years at the base of the plateau north of Rulison.

The bureau approved the company’s first phase in September, and the company has drilled 26 of the 66 planned wells.

Leases along the plateau base remain in effect after the bureau canceled most of the leases on the top of the plateau following a judge’s ruling and a legal settlement.

The company’s second phase calls for four new pads on federal lands.