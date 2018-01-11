Grand Junction wants to curve cat overpopulation, so they're hosting a free spay/neuter weekend

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:04PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Boulder, Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand, Jackson, Jefferson, Larimer, Park, Summit
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:04PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Grand, Jackson
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00PM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 5:59PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Storm Warning issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Conejos, Mineral, Rio Grande
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 5:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Lake, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 10 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Alamosa, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 3:43PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Gunnison, Montrose
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 11:23AM MST expiring January 11 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Yuma
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 6:51PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Chaffee, Conejos, Lake, Mineral, Rio Grande, Saguache
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 9:00AM MST in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Moffat, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt
Winter Storm Watch issued January 8 at 2:52PM MST expiring January 11 at 12:00AM MST in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, San Juan, San Miguel
DENVER – The City of Grand Junction has an overpopulation problem that it wants to nip in the bud this weekend – and they’re doing it for free.
The Grand Junction Sentinel reports the Grand Valley Cat Coalition will be hosting a free neuter/spay event over the weekend to deal with the city’s cat overpopulation problem.
There’s a catch, however.
The free service will only be available for cat owners who live in the area between First and 12th Streets and Riverside Parkway and North Avenue. Stray cats who roam this area will also be targeted for the neutering and spaying service.
Animal Planet’s Dr. Jeffrey Young: Rocky Mountain Vet will be performing the surgeries along with staff from Planned Pethood Plus.
This is the first year the group, along with their partners, has organized an effort to reduce the cat overpopulation in Mesa County, according to the newspaper.
For more information about the spay and neuter weekend, check out Grand Valley Cat Coalition on Facebook.