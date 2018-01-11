Grand Junction wants to curve cat overpopulation, so they're hosting a free spay/neuter weekend

Oscar Contreras
7:56 PM, Jan 10, 2018
DENVER – The City of Grand Junction has an overpopulation problem that it wants to nip in the bud this weekend – and they’re doing it for free.

The Grand Junction Sentinel reports the Grand Valley Cat Coalition will be hosting a free neuter/spay event over the weekend to deal with the city’s cat overpopulation problem.

There’s a catch, however.

The free service will only be available for cat owners who live in the area between First and 12th Streets and Riverside Parkway and North Avenue. Stray cats who roam this area will also be targeted for the neutering and spaying service.

Animal Planet’s Dr. Jeffrey Young: Rocky Mountain Vet will be performing the surgeries along with staff from Planned Pethood Plus.

This is the first year the group, along with their partners, has organized an effort to reduce the cat overpopulation in Mesa County, according to the newspaper.

For more information about the spay and neuter weekend, check out Grand Valley Cat Coalition on Facebook.

