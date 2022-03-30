Enjoy recreating in Rabbit Valley? Prepare to pay for a permit by early spring 2023

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Campers, hikers, horseback riders and everyone else who enjoys the beauty Colorado’s Rabbit Valley: Prepare to pay a fee to recreate in the area by early spring of 2023.

Bureau of Land Management officials announced Wednesday they’re implementing a camping permit program that will include future expanded amenity fees and new developed campgrounds at Rabbit Valley in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.

The program, BLM officials said, will help improve and expand recreation in the area and help protect natural and cultural resources.

The BLM said 75 new campsites will be developed by the time the fee system goes into effect, which is expected to be sometime in late winter/early spring 2023.

In the meantime, the BLM is implementing a fee-free Individual Special Recreation Permit program starting this Wednesday, which will remain in effect until the new campgrounds are complete, officials said in a news release.

“Use of the area has increased over the last 15 years, and the camping fees will be used to improve infrastructure, develop amenities, and maintain the area,” said McInnis Canyons National Conservation area manager, Collin Ewing. “We involved the public throughout the process with several comment periods, meetings, and consultations with the Southwest Resource Advisory Council.”

Officials said once campground construction is complete, all camping in Rabbit Valley will be in a developed campground.

Fees will be $20 per night per campsite and includes up to two vehicles. For larger capacity sites, each additional vehicle beyond two will be $10 per night, with a maximum of five vehicles total.

If you’d like to provide input on this fee system before it is implemented, the BLM is inviting you to share your thoughts by emailing Ewing at cewing@blm.gov or send a letter to the Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office, Attn: Collin Ewing, 2815 H Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506. Be aware your address, phone number, email, or other personal identifiable information may be made publicly available at any time.