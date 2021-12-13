Elderly man with dementia missing out of Mesa County, sheriff’s office says

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – An elderly man with dementia has gone missing in Mesa County and the sheriff’s office is asking for your help to find him.

Edward “Jimmy” Quirova, 71, was reported missing around 11 a.m. Monday. He is believed to have wandered away from his home near 30 Road and Piano Lane, according to a post from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office on CrimeWatch.net.

He answers to “Jimmy” and may appear confused, officials wrote. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a hood and grey jogging pants.

If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.