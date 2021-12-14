Watch
Scientists cautious as erupting Spanish volcano falls quiet

Emilio Morenatti/AP
FILE - A fissure is seen next to a house covered with ash on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Dec. 1 2021. A volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending after 85 days. It became the island of La Palma’s longest eruption on record on Sunday, Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, file)
Posted at 8:02 AM, Dec 14, 2021
MADRID (AP) — A volcano that has been spewing lava in Spain’s Canary Islands for almost three months has fallen quiet. But scientists are warning that the lull doesn't necessarily mean the eruption is over.

Scientists recorded no seismic activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island for almost 12 hours.

That's the longest length of time with no earthquakes since the eruption began on Sept. 19.

But they said Tuesday the lull could be followed by a new surge in activity.

La Palma’s longest eruption on record has destroyed about 3,000 local buildings, entombed farmland in lava and forced several thousand people to abandon their homes.

No injuries or deaths have been directly linked to the eruption on the island of around 80,000 people.

