Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Fewer medals, more heart for US at a most unusual Olympics

items.[0].image.alt
Vincent Thian/AP
Kara Winger, of the United States of America, and Steven Da Costa, of France, carry their country's flags during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony
Posted at 6:08 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 08:08:57-04

TOKYO (AP) — The Americans won 113 medals at the Olympics. It was the fifth straight Summer Games at which they finished with a double-digit lead over the next country.

Still, it was not 121 medals, which is what they won five years ago in a Rio de Janeiro with fewer events.

But when the U.S. athletes voted for a flagbearer at the closing ceremony, medals didn't matter.

They chose four-time Olympian Kara Winger, a javelin thrower who has never won any hardware.

In doing so, they tapped into the core message resonating inside a fractured, fractious U.S. Olympic family over the last few years: The medals shouldn’t matter as much as the athletes who compete.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku