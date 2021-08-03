Watch
NewsU.S./World

Actions

Belarus Olympic sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

items.[0].image.alt
Martin Meissner/AP
Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, of Belarus, runs in the women's 100-meter run at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021. Tsimanouskaya alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday, Aug. 1, at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Tokyo Olympics Belarus Athlete
Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 08:27:06-04

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games says that authorities “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is waiting to leave Japan to seek refuge in Europe.

She said in an interview Tuesday that she hopes she can continue her career, but for now her safety is the priority.

After she criticized the management of her team on social media, she accused officials of hustling her to the airport and trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.

In the dramatic standoff, several countries offered her help. Poland granted her a humanitarian visa Monday.

Belarus' government has relentlessly stifled criticism.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PACKABACKPACK SPONSORED.jpg

Community

Help make sure students have the supplies they need to be successful in school