Adams County students write condolence letters to sheriff's department after deputy is killed

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- Small communities across Adams County are mourning the loss of Deputy Heath Gumm. After holding a moment of silence, a classroom inside Metz Elementary School in Westminster wanted to do more.

The group of 4th and 5th graders voted to pick up their pencils and write from their hearts.

“That’s what they decided to do,” teacher Dylan Shelofsky said.

“Dear Adams County Sheriff’s Department…” several children wrote.

The few dozen letters said "sorry," "stay safe," and "we’re thinking of you."

“He was a perfect officer to help people,” student Seriah Brady said.

“I thought if I give them the letter they will think of him every day,” her classmate Athena Refuerzo added.

“To be 9 and 10 (years old) and think of others before yourself is pretty incredible,” Shelofsky said.

Some of the students chose to tell their message in an artistic way. One drew a cop car, another a badge. A third drew two deputies.

“This is Deputy Gumm and Deputy Hadley,” fourth grader Kalisa Atencio said.

“He’s our school resource officer,” their teacher explained.

Both served as Adams County deputies.

“I mean, you have these young kids that can take the weight of something huge and use if for good... it's pretty awesome,” Shelofsky said.

“Deputy Gumm will always be in their heart even if they can’t see him,” Atencio said.

