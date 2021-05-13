Denver7+ In-Depth: Everything parents need to know about the vaccine and their children

The FDA this week approved emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 12-15, expanding access to most middle school students and older ahead of the next school year. But we also know you likely have questions about how the vaccine will be distributed, what scientists and researchers are saying and how this will impact school districts in 2021-2022.

