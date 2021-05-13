Watch
Denver7+ In-Depth: Everything parents need to know about the vaccine and their children

Posted at 3:42 PM, May 13, 2021
The FDA this week approved emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 12-15, expanding access to most middle school students and older ahead of the next school year. But we also know you likely have questions about how the vaccine will be distributed, what scientists and researchers are saying and how this will impact school districts in 2021-2022.

Our team at Denver7+ went in-depth Wednesday to help parents navigate everything they need to know when it comes to getting their children vaccinated. Watch the full video here:

Denver7 In-Depth: Vaccinations and Kids

