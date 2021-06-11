Accused STEM School shooter will not testify in murder trial as defense nears end of case

Accused STEM School Highlands Ranch shooter Devon Erickson – facing life in prison without parole if convicted of first-degree felony murder – told a judge Friday that he will not testify in his own defense.

That likely leaves jurors to decide his fate on 48 charges connected to the May 7, 2019, school shooting that left one student dead and eight others injured with just the testimony of two defense experts – a University of Colorado Boulder professor and a toxicologist.

Defense attorneys David Kaplan and Julia Stancil are expected to rest their case Friday morning. Attorneys for both sides are expected to make their closing arguments to the Douglas County District Court jury on Monday and the jurors will then begin deliberations.

Prosecutors have called more than two dozen witnesses – most of them students and teachers who either saw or fled the classroom when Erickson pulled a handgun from a guitar case and fired – and offered more than 200 exhibits in an effort to convict the 20-year-old on charges ranging from murder to criminal mischief and attempted theft.

Defense attorneys have not said Erickson wasn’t responsible for the death of Kendrick Castillo or that he wasn’t a part of the shooting with already-convicted co-defendant Alec McKinney. What they have said is that Erickson was an unwilling participant who hoped to stop the shooting but was too afraid to warn anyone because McKinney had threatened to harm him.

