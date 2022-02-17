Whataburger announces opening date for its Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs' first Whataburger location finally has an opening date.

Texas natives will be excited to learn that the new location is set to open on Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at 1310 Interquest Pkwy.

“We’re excited to bring Whataburger’s big flavors, fresh ingredients and original recipes to Colorado,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks, Whataburger’s franchise partner. “We’re looking forward to growing here and being part of the community.”

The dining room will stay open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the drive-thru will stay open 24/7.

Curbside pickup and delivery for online orders will be available later.

This location will consist of 150 employees.

Whataburger is set to open additional locations at 6140 Dublin Blvd and 5905 Constitution Ave.

