Teens struck, killed while crossing an intersection in Fountain

Late Saturday, a 15-year-old and a 9-year-old died after they were hit by a driver while crossing the road at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road around 11 p.m.

According to police, the victims were in a crosswalk, but against a green light. The teen died at the scene, the 9-year-old boy later died at the hospital.

Another 15 year old boy was also hit by the car, but only suffered minor injuries.

The drive stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

"It looks like the kids were crossing against the light, I mean they were in the crosswalk but the driver had what appears to be the green light, so the driver did not commit any traffic violations, it looked like juveniles were crossing the road against the light," explained lt. Mark Cristiani of the Fountain Police Department.

In a press release, Fountain Police said it does not appear that the driver was breaking any traffic laws.

The names of the victims have not been released officially.

The driver was not hurt and does not appear to be facing any charges at this point.