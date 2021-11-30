Shelter-in-place lifted: suspect barricaded in Security-Widefield home in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday afternoon, a neighborhood in the Security-Widefield area was put under a shelter-in-place, and Talbott Elementary School was put under a precautionary lockdown, due to law enforcement activity in the area.

According to Sgt. Jason Garrett, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office learned that fugitive was at a home near the 100 Block of Ithaca Street. When law enforcement arrived, they said that the man barricaded inside the home. There was also a woman inside the home with him but she was not being held against her will.

The fugitive was identified as 52-year-old Larry Garduno. According to the Sheriff's Office, there was an active warrant for his arrest for absconding from parole that was in place for previous convictions on numerous Felony and Misdemeanor charges.

While this was happening, parents and caregivers were initially told to stay away from Talbott Elementary School and were not able to pick up their children.

At around 3:20 p.m., the school announced that they were doing a "controlled release," which meant that parents and caregivers could pick up their children from the west side of the school but were not allowed to approach the east side.

The Sheriff's Office says that they tried to communicate with both Mr. Garduno and the woman, but that they refused to exit the home. The SWAT team eventually deployed non-lethal gas munitions into the home to force them out. At around 5:30 p.m. Mr. Garduno exited the home and was taken into custody. A short time later the woman also exited the home and was provided medical care on scene for her exposure to the gas munitions.

Garduno was booked to the El Paso County Jail for his warrant.

