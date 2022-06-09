COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Several people have been arrested in Colorado Springs in connection to the trafficking of a 15-year-old girl.

The Colorado Springs Police Department's Metro Vice unit received a tip in February that a 15-year-old female was possibly being sex trafficked. Based on multiple investigations, police determined that five people were involved. They were all arrested.

Joshua Carrasco, 30, faces charges of sexual assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Amanda Cortez, 45, faces charges of unlawful distribution to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Adam Quintana, 19, faces charges of first-degree assault.

Krishawna Coles, 32, faces charges of human trafficking for sexual servitude of a minor, sexual assault on a child and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Levi Chester, 43, faces charges of attempted patronizing a prostituted child, sexual exploitation of a child and soliciting for prostitution.

No other details were immediately available.

