Search for inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell said his office and local law enforcement are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Teller County Jail in Divide this morning.

Chancey Ray Colwell, 37, is from Cañon City. He's described as a white male, 6 feet tall, weighing 185 pounds, with long brown hair and hazel eyes.

Mikesell said Colwell was recently sentenced for a shooting incident involving deputies. No information on how the man was able to escape have been released.

In November, Colwell was charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder and assault following a chase and manhunt. He was found east of Cripple Creek in the area of the Skaguay Reservoir.

This morning, deputies were seen manning a checkpoint between Woodland Park and Divide overnight, but have since left the area.

According to the authorities there is no need to shelter in place, but be aware of police presence and possible checkpoints as the search continues.

If you have any information, please contact the Teller County Sheriff's Office at (719) 687-9652.