Robert Dear still incompetent to stand trial, next review in 60 days

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The gunman who's accused of killing three and injuring nine in the 2015 Planned Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs was again ruled incompetent to stand trial Friday.

Robert Dear faces 65 counts of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and three counts of use of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death where the killing is a murder, according to the indictment.

He will continue being held in mental health confinement for another 60 days. His next evaluation is due on April 1.

Dear has been undergoing treatment at the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo for over six years. In 2017, a judge ruled that he could be forcibly given anti-psychotic medication.

In 2019, Dear told a federal magistrate judge that he is "not crazy... just a religious zealot."

Dear is also indicted at a federal level, but there were no new updates on that case's timeline.

If Dear is convicted in the federal case, he could face the death penalty. If it is not a death penalty trial, he is looking at a minimum federal sentence of 10 years with a maximum of life in prison.

