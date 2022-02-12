PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Jack in the Box Friday afternoon.

It happened near Highway 50 and Club Manor on the north side of Pueblo.

Police say it started when a man began to assault his girlfriend. Several employees at a restaurant attempted to stop the assault, according to authorities, but when the situation escalated, the man was shot by an employee.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The shooter was taken into custody.