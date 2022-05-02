Pueblo police: 2 found dead in pickup west of downtown

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two men were found dead in a pickup truck in Pueblo early Monday morning, according to police.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, both men were found in a silver Ford Super Duty pickup on W. Orman Avenue near Lincoln Street, just west of downtown Pueblo. One of the men had an obvious gunshot wound, police said.

Reports came in around 3 a.m about people arguing outside before gunshots were heard. Images from the scene showed the truck stopped in the bike lane on W. Orman Avenue, with glass from both windows on the ground next to the truck.

Police said there is no current threat to the community as they believe this is an isolated incident. No arrests have been made.

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.

On the subject of violent crimes in Pueblo, District Attorney Jeff Chosner met with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and the US Attorney for Colorado Cole Finegan to discuss ways to address major crimes.

In 2021, major crimes were up across the board compared to 2020, including homicide, arson, and auto theft. Weiser said to combat these problems, he's asking for the Colorado General Assembly to assist in efforts to attract more people to careers in law enforcement.

Pueblo police announced last week the creation of the Directed Investigation Community Engagement team in order to address major crime issues while also providing homeless outreach. The team is expected to hit the streets this month.