EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — One man was injured after a shooting involving deputies in El Paso County Monday evening.

That evening, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office reported a "man with a weapon" near Willow Springs Pond in the Fountain area.

Residents were asked to stay away from the area of 400 Willow Springs Road. Highway 16/Mesa Ridge Parkway was closed from Interstate 25 to Highway 85.

KOAA Area of 400 Willow Springs Road

Shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff's office reported a shooting involving deputies in Fountain.

Investigators later said that around 3:30 p.m., Fountain police and a sheriff's deputy spotted a man who appeared to be armed at the Love's truck stop at I-25 and Mesa Ridge Parkway. The man fled to the nearby Willow Springs Park. The park was evacuated and SWAT negotiators were brought in.

The sheriff's office said negotiations went on for several hours and authorities attempted to deescalate the situation several times.

"At some point during the incident, at least one shot was fired from a deputy from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office," Lt. James Vidmar said.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office did not say what prompted the deputy to fire.

The investigation has been handed over to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

All roads in the area have been reopened.