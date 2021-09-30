Police searching for suspect in double shooting, homicide in south Pueblo

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Police are currently investigating a shooting near the Southside of town. Officers had the area of Lake and Highland blocked off as they search for a suspect.

The shooting reportedly happened on Wyoming and Indiana avenues near the Saint Mary-Corwin Medical Center.

According to a police spokesperson, a Pueblo police officer was driving on Indiana Avenue when he noticed a male who was face down on the sidewalk. Dispatch then said that a shooting had just happened in that area and there were multiple victims. The police officer attended to the man, and he was taken to the hospital but later died.

Meanwhile, the second victim of the shooting was walking to the hospital when a citizen picked him up and took him there. He is in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect description to share at this time. The investigation started around noon as officers were chasing a suspect on foot and with patrol cars.

This is the 19th homicide in Pueblo for 2021. Last year, there were 14 homicides total.

If you have information about this incident, please contact Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

This story is still developing.