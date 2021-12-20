Police: Mother and son die in Pueblo murder-suicide

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo mother and son died as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday, according to police.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 4500 block of Ridge Drive for reports of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, an adult female and adult male, inside the home who appeared to have gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victims were mother and son. According to police, evidence indicates the mother took her son's life and then her own.

The victim's identities have not yet been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130.