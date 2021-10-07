Officer-involved shooting reported near Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed one of its officers shot a person who fired at officers near Palmer Park Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Palmer Park and Academy Boulevard in Colorado Springs.

According to police, the person was in a vehicle believed to be involved in two bank robberies, police said.

When officers were attempting to make contact with the person in the vehicle, the person fired at least one shot at officers. At least one officer also fired at least one shot at the person, according to police.

The person who was shot by the officer was taken to the hospital. The department said the person's condition is unknown.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, no officers were injured, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

The main entrance to Palmer Park was closed for some time that afternoon.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office will take over the investigation, as is the standard procedure with officer-involved shootings.

This is a developing story.

