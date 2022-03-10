Watch
NewsState News

Actions

Nebraska canal project targeting Colorado clears key hurdle

Pete Ricketts
Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference, Sept. 30, 2020, in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska took another step Wednesday, March 9, 2022, toward building a canal that would divert water out of neighboring Colorado under a 99-year-old compact, a project based in fears about the Denver area's growing use of the South Platte River that runs through both states. Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the plan in January to invoke Nebraska's right to build the canal under the South Platte River Compact. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Pete Ricketts
Posted at 6:50 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 20:50:53-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is taking another step toward building a canal that would divert water out of neighboring Colorado under a 99-year-old compact, a project based in fears about the Denver area's growing use of the South Platte River that runs through both states.

State lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would allow Nebraska's Department of Natural Resources to lay the groundwork for the estimated $500 million canal.

The measure advanced, 36-3, through the first of three required votes in the Legislature despite skepticism from some lawmakers about whether the canal is necessary.

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the plan in January to invoke Nebraska's right to build the canal under a water-sharing agreement between the states.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
WX480x360depth.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Test your knowledge on Denver weather